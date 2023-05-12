Linda Yaccarino to be new CEO of Twitter: Elon Musk

Updated: 12th May 2023 9:43 pm IST

Linda Yaccarino will join Twitter as its new CEO, Elon Musk announced on Saturday.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!

@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he tweeted.

Yaccarino until recently was the chairman of NBCUniversal, an American media and broadcast conglomerate that owns the Dreamworks animation studio, the news channel MSNBC, the entertainment channel E!, and other companies. She has worked for the firm since 2011.

