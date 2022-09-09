Lingayat mutt sex scandal: Call for procession in solidarity with minor victims

Chitradurga: Odnaadi NGO which brought out the sex scandal of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt involving Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has given a call for a huge procession on Saturday to express solidarity with the minor victims in the case.

The procession will also demand a high-level probe against the accused seer and the prevention of atrocities against children across the state. The founders of NGO Odanaadi, Stanley and Parashu announced on Friday that they invite every sensible person to participate in the procession voluntarily.

The procession will be held in Chitradurga city and a memorandum will be submitted to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Tight security arrangements have been made to avoid any confrontation with Chitradurga Murugha Mutt devotees.

Stanley and Parashu have released a joint statement regarding the procession. Their statement explained that after the exposure of Murugha mutt sex scandal, hundreds of victims are calling them and pouring their woes.

This is the time for social and cultural change and also time to uphold human values, the statement said.

The accused seer is presently behind bars and waiting for orders on his bail petition. New pontiff from one of the branches of Murugha mutt has been given charge of the affairs.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta in connection with misguiding the court regarding status of health of the accused seer.

Attempts were made to shift the accused seer to Bengaluru without permission of the court. The judge took objection to it and ordered the prosecution to produce him before the court from ICU. He was given to police custody and the judge also directed the authorities to not move him out and provide treatment within the district.