LinkedIn community joins hands to help Swiggy delivery boy

Bengaluru: Priyanshi Chandel, a Marketing Manager, took to LinkedIn to share the story of an engineer turned Swiggy delivery boy, Sahil Singh, who delivered her food order by foot, covering a distance of 3 km.

In her post, Priyanshi detailed that she had placed a food order on the popular delivery app Swiggy. After a delay of a quarter of an hour, the Swiggy boy rang her doorbell, panting. Upon striking a conversation with him, Priyanshi found out the reason for the delay.

The delivery boy, Sahil Singh, explained that he had walked on foot for 3 km to deliver the order, as did not have any means of transport. He said that his flatmate took whatever little money he had saved and hence, he wasn’t able to charge his electric vehicle.

He told Priyanshi that he was an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate and had previously worked with Ninjakart and Byju’s. But during the pandemic, he lost his job and was forced to move back to his hometown in Jammu. Since then, he had taken up the job of a Swiggy delivery executive. Where earlier he had earned around 25k per month, his income now was reduced to a meager 20-30 rupees, per order delivered. He requested Priyanshi to help him find a job.

Taking to LinkedIn, Priyanshi shared the story of the Swiggy boy, appealing to the community to turn up to help him. The post received an overwhelming response with people heartbroken at the plight of the unfortunate engineer.

In a positive turn of events, Priyanshi shared an update informing that Sahil had secured a job. She expressed her gratitude to the community for getting together and providing a helping hand.