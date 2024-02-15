Lion mauls man to death while taking selfie at Tirupati zoo

Tirupati: A man from Rajasthan was killed by a lion at the Sri Venkateswara Zoo in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, February 15, after he entered the enclosure to take a selfie. According to reports, the lion ate the head of the victim, who was under the influence of alcohol.

According to reports, the man tried to escape by climbing a tree but slipped and fell when the lion roared. The lion then attacked and mauled him to death.

Soon after the incident, Sri Venkateswara zoo staff evacuated visitors and restricted new entries.

Police arrived at the spot following the incident and initiated an investigation to find out details of the incident.