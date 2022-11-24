Lionel Messi: Career-defining moments of legendary Argentinian striker

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers the game has seen. Having won multiple trophies, acclaim and records at the club level, the only thing this legend has to accomplish is the World Cup trophy for Argentina. As his side starts what could be his last campaign, let us look at some of Messi’s highs and lows in Blue and White jersey

Senior international level debut ends in tears

Unlike a lot of memorable debuts in the world of sports, Messi did not have one. On his debut for the senior team in July 2005, coming as a substitute against the Netherlands, a physical moment on the field with Dutch defender Vilmos Vanczak meant he was sent off by giving a red card. He was later found to be crying in his dressing room.

World Cup debut

Messi made his FIFA World Cup debut in 2006. Argentina reached the quarterfinals in that edition of the tournament. He scored his first World Cup goal in the match against Serbia and Montenegro.

Olympics triumph at Beijing in 2008

Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentina team that won a gold medal at the Olympics in Beijing, China in 2008. Messi scored two goals in the tournament, which came against Netherlands.

Heartbreak in 2014 World Cup final

Fast forward to 2014, once a prodigious teenager, Messi was a highly respected name in football world and to many, the best footballer ever. All he needed was a World Cup trophy to solidify his legacy as the “GOAT” as many fans call him. Argentina qualified for the 2014 WC finals. However, it ended in heartbreak for skipper Messi (who scored four goals in that tournament) as Germany won the final 1-0.