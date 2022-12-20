Lionel Messi’s net worth, Insta fee, exotic car collection & more

Regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, star Lionel Messi after representing his country in five world cups finally tasted glory in Qatar in 2022. Messi is not only known for his amazing football skills but also as one of the highest paid players. He takes home staggering wages from the Paris Saint-Germain club and other huge sponsorship deals. According to the latest rankings by Forbes magazine, Messi became the second highest paid player after Kylian Mbappe in the world during the 2022-23 season.

All About His Family

Lionel Messi is married to a dentist turned model Antonella Roccuzzo. The couple tied the knot in front of 250 guests including fellow footballers Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique in June 2017. They have three sons together.

Lionel Messi Net Worth 2022

Lionel Messi has been one of the highest-paid footballers in the world for years now. Known for his skills and ability to score goals in any situation, the 35-year-old Argentine star has become a nightmare for every opposing team and club.

Messi represents the Paris Saint- Germain where he is being paid around 41 million USD, according to various reports. Besides this Messi also earns for endorsing several top brands like Adidas, Pepsi, Mastercard and Turkish Airlines. His net worth is also boosted by video games like Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA. According to multiple reports on internet, his net worth is around 600 million USD.

Leo’s Instagram Earnings

Leo Messi has 401M followers on his Instagram account. He charges $1.7M which is approximately Rs 14cr as Instagram fee.

Messi Car Collection 2022

The best footballer of the generation has some iconic cars in his garage. From Audi to Range Rover to Pagani, he possesses some of the most expensive cars (Below list is as per various media reports).

This is Lionel Messi’s car collection.



🐐 The best footballer to have ever lived has enough money in the bank to buy whatever car he wants.



In fact, he could buy two Bentley Continental GT’s every week if he wanted…



👉🏽 https://t.co/GWrHunIVNO pic.twitter.com/1bOhbcJcaT — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 23, 2020

1. Pagani Zonda Tricolore

Pagani Tricolore is one of the most expensive cars in the world . It comprises a 7.3L V12 engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.Footballer paid around $2 million to purchase this exotic car.

2. Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Also known as “prancing horse of 1957”, classic Ferrari 335 S Spider Scagliettiis the rarest car in Messi’s garage. Car is powered by a 4.0L naturally aspirated V12 engine.The car can reach the top speed of 300km/h.

Lionel Messi boasts football's most expensive car collection including £25million Ferrarihttps://t.co/awbt2CphNr pic.twitter.com/Jz855RlNFl — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 27, 2022

3. Audi cars

Lionel Messi loves German-based automobiles and various Audi cars. Audi has been a sponsor for Barcelona which Messi was representing until 2021 for many years. Footballer Messi owns the following Audi cars Audi RS6,Audi A7 and Audi Q7.

4. Cadillac Escalade

Suitable for big families Messi owns Cadillac Escalade also. Around 8 passengers can board in this common family car at a time.

5. Mercedes SLS AMG

Known for its classy and sporty looks Mercedes SLS AMG is one of the exotic cars in footballer’s collection. Car comprises a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine and Messia brought it for around $642,490.

6. Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale

The Maserati Gran Turismo MC Stradale comprises a 4.7-litre V8 engine and is simply a beast.He purchased this car for $242,100.

7. Ferrari F430 Spyder

Another car in Messi’s most expensive cars collection is Ferrari f430 Spyder. Powered by a 4.3L Ferrari F136 E V8 engine car is considered among one the powerful cars of the players garage.

8. Range Rover Cars

According to the reports, Messi uses Range Rover cars for daily uses. He owns a couple of expensive Range Rovers.

Watch: Football fans chase after Lionel #Messi's car following the star player's announcement that he was leaving FC #Barcelona. https://t.co/l2hJVH6ONH pic.twitter.com/XujdRLhp3Y — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 9, 2021

Check out this video for more updates on his car collection.