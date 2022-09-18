Liquor ‘for sale in Haryana only’ seized in Delhi, 2 held

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th September 2022 7:00 pm IST
New Delhi: The police have arrested two interstate illicit liquor suppliers in the national capital and seized over 20 cartons of liquor that were meant to be sold in Haryana only, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, the police had received specific information about the presence of illicit liquor suppliers in the city and subsequently a police team was constituted to nab the offenders.

Acting on a specific input, the police team laid a trap near forest gate Shamshan Ghat Wali Gali, Gupta Colony, Sangam Vihar where four accused people were seen coming from the forest area.

“All the accused were rounded up there and two of them were caught while the other two managed to flee back in the jungle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said. Later all the accused persons were arrested and produced before a local Court. The probe is still on, the official added.

