Liquor mart near Gandhi Nagar in Suryapet burgled overnight

Liquor worth around Rs 10,000 have been reportedly stolen from the premises.

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A variety of liquor bottles displayed on a shelf, representing Karnataka's record-breaking alcohol sales.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A liquor shop near Gandhi Nagar in Suryapet was allegedly burgled late on the night of Monday, September 7. Liquor bottles worth around Rs 10,000 have been reportedly stolen from the premises.

The incident came to light early Tuesday, when a sweeper arrived at the 7 Liquor Mart and found liquor bottles scattered inside the shop.

After receiving information about the break-in, police reached the liquor shop and registered a case.

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The footage from the CCTV installed at the shop is being examined, and efforts are being made to identify the people allegedly involved in the theft.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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