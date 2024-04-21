Liquor outlets in Hyderabad to be closed for Hanuman Jayanthi

Hyderabad: In the view of Hanuman Jayanthi, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants, and pubs, will be closed on April 23 and 24 in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Addl. District Magistrate (executive) of Hyderabad, K. Sreenivasa Reddy in a press release said, “In exercise of the power vested in me under section 20, Telangana Exercise Act, 1968, I hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that wine shops/ bars within the twin cities shall remain closed.”