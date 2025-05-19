Liquor prices in Telangana hiked after govt restores excise cess

Hyderabad: Liquor prices in Telangana were increased on Sunday, May 18, after the state government restored the Special Excise Cess on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (FL), excluding ordinary liquor, Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages, and beer.

As per a government order, the Special Excise Cess has been restored at the rate of Rs 10 per 180 ml bottle, with proportional increases for larger quantities.

The Commissioner of Prohibition & Excise and the Managing Director of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) have been authorized to implement the changes.

All registered suppliers of IMFL and FL excluding ordinary liquor, RTD, and beer have been directed to dispatch stocks at the revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Suppliers must inform all licensed retailers of the revised prices by Section 6 of The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Copies of the updated MRP lists must be made available at all IMFL depots for distribution to license holders.