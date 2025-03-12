Liquor shops across Hyderabad commissionerates to be closed on Holi

Hyderabad: In view of Holi celebrations, Hyderabad police on Wednesday, March 12, announced the closure of all liquor and toddy shops, as well as bars attached to restaurants.

Liquor shops will remain closed from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on March 14 across Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad commissionerates. The directive excludes bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

According to an official notification issued by Hyderabad police, the decision is in line with section 20 of the Telangana Excise Act, 1968, which grants the authority to enforce temporary closures of liquor establishments during public festivals to maintain law and order.

Earlier, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced that all slaughterhouses and retail beef shops will remain shut on March 14.

This order is in place for the Hindu festival of Holi and applies to all slaughter houses and beef shops within the GHMC limits.

GHMC Commissioner Ilambarithi also urged the police commissionerate to issue instructions to officers to extend help to the staff of the corporation in ensuring the implementation of the order.