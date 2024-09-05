List 4 ongoing hit, trending Pakistani dramas in India of 2024

Hyderabad: We have seen a remarkable shift in viewership trends as Pakistani dramas have taken center stage in Indian households, leaving traditional Indian serials behind. With compelling storylines, powerful performances, and relatable characters, Pakistani dramas have captivated the hearts of millions of Indian viewers. The success of recent hits like Tere Bin, Mere Humsafar, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has only fueled the growing demand for more content from across the border.

Currently, four Pakistani dramas are leading the ratings and are trending heavily in India, with audiences eagerly awaiting each new episode.

Top Pakistani Dramas 2024

1. Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum has emerged as the most-watched drama across Pakistan, India, and other Asian countries. The latest 18th episode set new viewership records, amassing over 8 million views within just 18 hours of its release. Starring Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir as Mustafa and Sharjeena, the drama has become a fan favorite, thanks to the undeniable chemistry between the leads and its relatable, realistic scenarios.

2. Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan, currently airing on ARY Digital, has quickly become a must-watch with its intense storyline and stellar performances. Debuting on May 25, the show has aired 28 episodes, captivating viewers twice a week. The drama, produced by Six Sigma Plus Productions, is penned by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Musaddiq Malek. The ensemble cast, including Saba Hamid, Kubra Khan, and Ali Rehman Khan, has left a significant impact on audiences.

3. Jafaa

Airing on HUM TV, Jafaa has grabbed attention with its unique plot and remarkable cast, featuring Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan, and Usman Mukhtar. Directed by Danish Nawaz and written by Samira Fazal, the drama airs every Friday and continues to gain popularity across borders.

4. Mann Jogi

Mann Jogi, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Sabeena Farooq, has quickly garnered praise in both India and Pakistan. With only 5 episodes aired so far, the drama has already made a significant impact, promising more captivating storylines as it continues to air every Saturday.

