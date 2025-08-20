Tollywood has given many big hits in recent years, from regional blockbusters to pan-India superhits like Baahubali, Pushpa, and RRR. But the industry also faced failures with films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kingdom, and War 2. After these dull phases, Tollywood is now preparing for strong box office releases this September.

September 2025 Movie Lineup

Here are the films releasing this month:

• Mirai (September 5): A superhero action thriller with Teja Sajja.

• Ghaati (September 5): Anushka Shetty’s comeback action crime drama.

• The Girlfriend (September 5): Rashmika Mandanna’s female-oriented drama.

• Kishkindhapuri (September 12): Horror thriller with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

• Little Hearts (September 12): Drama starring Mouli Tanuj and Shivani Nagaram.

• Bhadrakali (September 19): Vijay Antony’s new release after Maargan.

• Akhanda 2 (September 25): Balakrishna’s action sequel directed by Boyapati Sreenu.

• OG (September 25): Pawan Kalyan’s gangster action film directed by Sujeeth.

Akhanda 2 and OG Clash – Big Clash on 25th

September 25 has become the most talked-about date. Akhanda 2 and OG are both planned for that day. Fans are excited but worried about the clash, since both films are massive in scale and expectations. Some reports say Akhanda 2 might move to another date, but nothing is official yet.

So far, 2025 has been an average year for Tollywood. A few films did well, but many big projects failed to bring audiences to theatres. With a strike delaying film shoots earlier this year, September has now become the most important month for the industry. Producers, distributors, and fans are all hoping that a couple of strong hits will turn the mood positive.