Mumbai: Cinema has always been a universal language—no subtitles needed when emotions speak. For decades, Indian and Pakistani cinema have mirrored each other in stories, songs, and stardom. But despite the magic of movies, politics often draw hard lines.

The recent trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, stirred controversy in India. Though the trailer thrilled fans, many took to social media, reviving the #BanPakArtists trend. Why?

Because Pakistani actors have been officially banned from working in Indian films since 2019, following the Pulwama attack. With tensions rising again after the 2025 Operation Sindoor, the debate has reignited.

As Hania Aamir continues to trend in India for making her debut amid all the tensions and controversies, let’s quickly have a look at all the Pakistani stars who worked in Indian film industry so far.

Pakistani Actors Who Acted in Bollywood

Here’s a list of talented Pakistani actors who worked in Bollywood and won hearts:

Ali Zafar – Acted in Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, Kill Dil, Dear Zindagi.

Acted in Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Chashme Baddoor, Kill Dil, Dear Zindagi. Fawad Khan – Starred in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Starred in Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mahira Khan – Played the lead in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan.

Played the lead in Raees with Shah Rukh Khan. Imran Abbas – Seen in Creature 3D and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Seen in Creature 3D and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Mawra Hocane – Debuted in Sanam Teri Kasam.

Debuted in Sanam Teri Kasam. Saba Qamar – Loved for her role in Hindi Medium.

Loved for her role in Hindi Medium. Sajal Aly – Played Sridevi’s daughter in Mom.

Played Sridevi’s daughter in Mom. Humaima Malick – Acted in Raja Natwarlal with Emraan Hashmi.

Acted in Raja Natwarlal with Emraan Hashmi. Zeba Bakhtiar – Known for Henna (1991).

Known for Henna (1991). Javed Sheikh – Seen in Tamasha, Om Shanti Om, Namastey London.

Seen in Tamasha, Om Shanti Om, Namastey London. Sara Loren – Acted in Murder 3, Kajraare.

Acted in Murder 3, Kajraare. Meera – Starred in Nazar.

Starred in Nazar. Veena Malik – Acted in Zindagi 50-50, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai.

Acted in Zindagi 50-50, Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai. Adnan Siddiqui – Played Sridevi’s husband in Mom.

