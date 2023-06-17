List of 10 blockbuster movies rejected by superstar Prabhas

Hyderabad: One man’s loss is another man’s gain, goes the adage. How often have we seen that a film an actor rejected was signed by another and became a blockbuster?

Pan-India actor Prabhas needs no introduction. The actor, who has been a heartthrob in south India for over two decades now, rose to global fame with the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning. Now, the actor’s new magnum opus Adipurush is making all the right noises.

From action to romantic comedies, Prabhas has been featured in several films that are worthy of a rewatch. But do you know how many hits the Rebel Star turned down? Here’s a list of the superhit movies which were reportedly rejected by the Saaho actor.

1. Okkadu

The first big blockbuster in Mahesh Babu’s career was offered to prabhas.

The 2003 romantic action film which was written and directed by Gunasekhar was a massive hit and is still considered Mahesh Babu’s best work to date. But what’s interesting to know is that it was originally offered to Prabhas. The Mirchi actor reportedly rejected the film as he found the concept a little risky.

2. Brindavanam

According to Menxp, Brindavanam, which is one of the most famous and the biggest family entertainer out there was rejected by Prabhas as well. Apparently, he was busy shooting for Mr. Perfect back then.

3. Dill

According to News18, Dil was also offered to Prabhas, but the actor was busy with some other film at that time and hence had to reject it.

4. Arya

It looks like playing a role of a one-sided lover was just not Prabhas’ style. The big hit courtesy was originally scripted with Prabhas in mind. But the film went onto Allu Arjun and went on to gross Rs 30 crore worldwide making it a commercial hit.

5. Don Seenu

The 2010 Telugu action comedy film starring Ravi Teja and Shriya Saran in the lead roles was also put forward for the Chatrapathi actor. But he didn’t like the concept of the film and turned it down.

6. Naayak

According to reports, Director VV Vinayak had narrated Prabhas the story of Naayak, but he was unable to be a part of the film due to his commitments with Mirchi. Pawan Kalyan also turned down the project and then Ram Charan was roped in to play the major role.

7. Jill

The 2015 commercially successful movie featuring Gopichand, Raashi Khanna, and Kabir Duhan Singh was also extended to the superstar but he was in the middle of filming Baahubali and thus passed on the movie.

8. Oosaravelli

Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, this film went on to collect Rs 57 crores at the box office, breaking the BO record at the time, and had Jr NTR and Tamannaah in the lead roles. This movie was also offered to the Spirit actor.

9. Kick

Prabhas was reportedly approached for Ravi Teja’s film Kick. But he couldn’t make up his mind about it. So, it went to Ravi Teja.

10. Simhadri

One would wonder what can go wrong for any actor to reject a film with SS Rajamouli, but nonetheless, it wasn’t anything personal as Prabhas later signed up for Baahubali. This movie which elevated Jr. NTR’s crazy fan following was scripted and offered to Prabhas earlier according to a report in MensXp.

Nevertheless, we aren’t complaining one bit because these super-hit movies were eventually done by other superstars and the fans were more than happy.

On the professional front, Prabhas has Project K and Salaar in his kitty.