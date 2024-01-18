List of 12 Indian movies in Oscars 2024 race: Dunki to 12th Fail

Mumbai: The process of selecting a film for India’s official entry to the Oscars 2024 has begun. The Film Federation of India (FFI) has received over 22 entries from various languages and genres, and a 17-member jury headed by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli is reviewing them in Chennai. The announcement of the final choice is expected soon.

Some of the films that have been sent to the FFI for Oscar consideration include names such as —

The Storyteller (Hindi) Music School (Hindi) Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi) Dunki (Hindi) 12th Fail (Hindi) Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil) Ghoomer (Hindi) Dasara (Telugu). Zwigato (Hindi) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Hindi) The Kerala Story (Hindi). 2018 (Malayalam) and more.

The list might also have additions such as Vaalvi (Marathi), Gadar 2 (Hindi), Ab Toh Sab Bhagwan Bharose (Hindi), and Baap Lyok (Marathi).

Among the contenders, some of the films that have generated buzz are Zwigato, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story and 2018, a Malayalam film that depicts the devastation caused by the Kerala floods, starring Tovino Thomas and Parvathy Thiruvothu, directed by Aashiq Abu.

India has been sending films for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film (formerly Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film) since 1957, but only three films have been nominated so far: Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988) and Lagaan (2001).

“RRR” is a historical drama film directed by S.S. Rajamouli that won the Oscars in 2024. The film’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award. The film was nominated by the apex body of Indian film producers, and not by the government of India officially.

Last year, the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, directed by Sudha Kongara, was India’s official entry, but it did not make it to the shortlist.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The nominations will be announced on January 23, 2024.

The Indian film industry and fans are eagerly waiting to see which film will represent the country at the prestigious event and hope to break the jinx of not winning an Oscar in this category