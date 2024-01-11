Buzz: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki goes for Oscars 2024

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar of Hindi cinema, made a spectacular comeback in 2023 with three blockbuster films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The actor, who had taken a four-year break after the failure of Zero in 2018, proved once again why he is the undisputed king of Bollywood and box office.

And now, in another exciting news for all SRK fans, his latest release Dunki has made its way to the Oscars! Yes, you read that right. According to Box Office worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu-starrer has been submitted for the most prestigious Acadamy Awards 2024. However, an official announcement from the makers and SRK’s team is still awaited.

After Swades and Paheli, it is SRK’s third film to go for the Oscars. Well, it is surely a proud moment for Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan Ruled Box Office 2023

Pathaan, directed by Sidharth Anand, was Shah Rukh’s first release of the year, broke all records and became the first Bollywood film of 2023 to cross the Rs 1000cr mark worldwide.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, was King Khan’s second release of the year. Jawan surpassed Pathaan’s record and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time with a worldwide collection of Rs 1148.32 cr.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was Shah Rukh’s third and final release of the year on 21st December and received universal acclaim for its humour, emotion, and message. Dunki also performed exceptionally well at the box office and crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in India.

With Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan contributed Rs 2600 crore out of the total Rs 4418 crore that the Hindi film industry earned in 2023. This is the highest for any Indian actor with Indian films in a single year. Shah Rukh Khan not only revived the moviegoing experience in recent years but also reminded everyone that he is truly the emperor of Bollywood and the box office.