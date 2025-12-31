2025 is all set to draw its curtains and the world is getting ready to welcome 2026 with a bang. The year has been marked not only by professional milestones for celebrities but also by a visible turn towards spirituality. Many well-known Indian and Pakistani stars chose to reconnect with faith, with several undertaking the sacred pilgrimage of Umrah, many during the holy month of Ramzan.

From television actors and musicians to influencers and comedians, celebrities across industries shared moments from their spiritual journeys, offering glimpses of reflection, gratitude, and inner peace.

Actors who performed Umrah in 2025

1. Aly Goni

Photo: Aly Goni/Instagram

Television actor Aly Goni performed Umrah during Ramzan 2025. In a deeply personal spiritual gesture, he shaved his head bald for the first time, calling it an act of faith and surrender.

2. Sana Khan

Former actress Sana Khan, who stepped away from films to focus on spirituality, performed Umrah with her husband and children. She also met fellow celebrities during the pilgrimage and shared serene moments from Makkah and Madinah on social media.

3. Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Instagram)

Despite battling cancer, actress Hina Khan embarked on the Umrah pilgrimage in 2025, seeking peace and strength. She documented her journey online, inspiring fans with her resilience and faith.

4. Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen perform Umrah (Instagram)

Comedian Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen were among the celebrities who performed Umrah during Ramzan, sharing glimpses of their spiritual experience.

5. Anjum Fakih

Anjum Fakih (Instagram)

Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih completed her first Umrah in April 2025. Calling it a life-changing moment, she expressed gratitude for being able to undertake the pilgrimage.

6. Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali all set to perform Umrah (Instagram)

Singer Lucky Ali ended 2025 on a spiritual note by performing Umrah with his son Taawwuz. Sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wrote, “First umrah with the kids. If I hurt anyone I ask for forgiveness… lots of love everyone.”

7. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant (Instagram)

In 2025, actress Rakhi Sawant frequently made headlines for her multiple Umrah visits to Makkah, marking a significant shift towards spiritual expression and devotion.

8. Aasif Sheikh

Aasif Sheikh’s Umrah photos (Instagram)

Actor Aasif Sheikh also recently performed Umrah with his wife and children. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain star shared glimpses from the holy pilgrimage, expressing gratitude for being able to undertake the spiritual journey with his family.

9. Faisal Shaikh

Social media star and actor Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, also performed Umrah in March 2025. He shared moments from his pilgrimage on social media, expressing gratitude and seeking peace through the spiritual journey.

10. Durefishan Saleem

Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem performed Umrah during Ramzan, sharing photos from the Holy Mosque on the final Friday of the month, Jumma-tul-Wida.

11. Imran Ashraf

Actor Imran Ashraf performed Umrah along with his son, sharing moments from the pilgrimage that resonated with fans online.

12. Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir performed Haj in 2025, marking a deeply spiritual milestone in her personal journey. The actress shared glimpses from the sacred pilgrimage on social media, expressing gratitude and reflection during her time in Makkah.

13. Aina Asif

Parwarish actress Aina Asif undertook a spiritual journey with her family, accompanied by her maternal grandmother. She shared heartwarming visuals from Makkah and Madinah, highlighting the emotional significance of the visit.