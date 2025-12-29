Lucky Ali takes break from music, heads to Umrah with family

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Lucky Ali wrote, “First umrah with the kids :) If I hurt anyone I ask for forgiveness… lots of love everyone”

Published: 29th December 2025 1:13 pm IST
Lucky Ali all set to perform Umrah
Lucky Ali all set to perform Umrah (Instagram)

Mumbai: Iconic singer Lucky Ali, known for timeless hits like O Sanam, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum and Kitni Haseen Zindagi Hai Yeh, has taken a brief break from work to embrace spirituality. The singer flew out on Monday morning to perform Umrah.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Lucky Ali wrote, "First umrah with the kids 🙂 If I hurt anyone I ask for forgiveness… lots of love everyone."

The photo features Lucky Ali along with his son Ta’awwuz, his team member Mezaan Ali, and another companion, all dressed in white Ihram.

“Mubarak

This spiritual journey isn’t new for the singer. Back in 2022, Lucky Ali had shared glimpses from his spiritual visit to Madinah with his daughter, reflecting his deep connection with Islam. He keeps visiting Makkah and Madinah a lot.

For the unversed, Lucky Ali is a father to five children from his three marriages and has often spoken about maintaining a strong bond with all of them. Despite his divorces, the singer continues to share a warm relationship with his children and ex-partners.

Rising to fame with O Sanam from his debut album Sunoh, Lucky Ali went on to deliver several memorable tracks including Na Tum Jaano Na Hum from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and Hairat from Anjaana Anjaani. With multiple awards to his credit, including Best Pop Male Vocalist, Lucky Ali remains one of the most cherished voices in Indian music.

Published: 29th December 2025 1:13 pm IST

