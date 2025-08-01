Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 19 just around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement over all the new updates, from premiere dates to theme reveals and speculated contestants. But as always, while many celebs are eager to enter the controversial house, some have decided to give it a pass this year.

Yes, Bigg Boss might be one of the biggest reality shows in India, but not everyone feels it’s the right fit for them and that’s completely fair.

Celebrities who rejected Bigg Boss 19

As per buzz, 13 celebrities have reportedly rejected the offer to participate in Bigg Boss 19. Here’s the full list of names that said a firm no to the show so far:

Ram Kapoor Anshula Kapoor Jannat Zubair Mallika Sherawat Purav Jha Khan Sir Anita Hassanandani Zareen Khan Daisy Shah Anusha Dandekar Raj Kundra Flying Beast Meera Deosthale

Some chose to opt out due to prior commitments, others simply don’t see themselves surviving the intense and dramatic environment of the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere on August 30, and the makers have already unveiled the official logo and teaser, hinting that this year’s theme will revolve around politics.

With several popular names out of the race, it’ll be interesting to see which new faces actually walk through the doors this time.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.