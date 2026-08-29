List of 13 new Tollywood films releasing in September 2026

Hyderabad: After a packed August that kept Telugu cinema audiences busy with several major releases, Tollywood is gearing up for another exciting month at the theatres. September 2026 brings a varied lineup of Telugu films, ranging from fantasy entertainers and youthful dramas to action thrillers and mythological stories.

With established stars, emerging actors and content-driven filmmakers sharing the release calendar, the month has something for different kinds of moviegoers. Here’s a look at the major Telugu films scheduled to hit theatres in September.

Telugu movies releasing in September 2026

September 3

The month begins with Sumanth Prabhas’ Romanchakam, which is expected to appeal to younger audiences with its fresh and contemporary setting.

Also releasing on the same day is Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game. With his strong pan-Indian following and popularity in the Telugu states after films such as Sita Ramam and Lucky Baskhar, Dulquer’s latest project is among the early September releases attracting attention.

September 4

September 4 brings three releases to theatres – Ramba Oorvasi Menaka starring Allari Naresh, Sahaa featuring Kumar Kasaram, and Maa Ramudu Andarivadu with Sriram.

Allari Naresh, who built his reputation as one of Telugu cinema’s most popular comedy actors before successfully taking on more serious roles, returns with Ramba Oorvasi Menaka, which promises a blend of comedy and fantasy.

September 10

Madhav Bhupathiraju’s Maremma and Suhas’ Mandaadi are scheduled to arrive on September 10.

Suhas has emerged as one of the most dependable actors in Telugu cinema’s content-driven space, with performances in films such as Color Photo and Ambajipeta Marriage Band. His latest project is expected to continue his association with relatable and performance-oriented stories.

September 11

Two films are scheduled for release on September 11 – Anand Deverakonda’s Epic and Sumanth’s Mahendragiri Varahi.

Anand Deverakonda has steadily built a distinct identity through films such as Middle Class Melodies and Baby, often choosing stories aimed at younger audiences. Epic is expected to add another unconventional project to his filmography.

Meanwhile, Sumanth takes on a mythological mystery with Mahendragiri Varahi. Known for his restrained screen presence and performances across different genres, the actor’s latest film explores a story involving ancient secrets and divinity.

September 18

The September 18 lineup includes Donga Na Koduku, starring Mouli, and Secret Soldier, featuring Nihal.

Mouli, who rose to popularity through digital content and web series, is now making his presence felt in mainstream cinema. His strong connect with younger viewers makes Donga Na Koduku one of the month’s interesting releases.

September 24

The biggest release of the month arrives on September 24, with Nani’s The Paradise.

The Natural Star is expected to headline one of September’s most anticipated theatrical releases. Known for balancing commercial entertainers with performance-driven cinema, Nani now steps into an action-adventure space with The Paradise.

Given Nani’s strong box-office track record and the scale associated with the project, the film is likely to be one of the major talking points of the month.

September 25

The month concludes with Rupayanamaha, starring Aravind. The film is scheduled to release on September 25, rounding off a diverse September calendar.

Which September Telugu release are you looking forward to the most?