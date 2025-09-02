List of 13 OTT titles premiering this week [Sept 2 to 6, 2025]

Hyderabad: September opens with a bang in theatres, but families continue to lean toward OTT platforms for their weekend entertainment. While big screens are packed with action and thrillers, streaming services are winning hearts with romance, drama, and gripping crime stories. Love stories, in particular, are gaining more preference on OTT, making it the go-to option for cozy family viewing.

OTT Releases This Week

1. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Netflix: September 3

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in the darker second half of Season 2, filled with eerie mysteries at Nevermore Academy.

2. Maalik

Prime Video: September 5

Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster with political ambitions in this intense crime drama.

3. Inspector Zende

Netflix: September 5

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Inspector Madhukar Zende in a comedy-thriller inspired by real-life events, with Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj.

4. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

ZEE5: September 5

A tender romantic drama adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story, starring Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor.

5. Kammattam

ZEE5: September 5

A Malayalam investigative thriller based on a real-life scam.

6. Ghaati

Prime Video: September 5

Anushka Shetty headlines this action-crime drama about a woman’s fight against a drug racket.

7. Rise and Fall

MX Player: September 6

Ashneer Grover hosts a celebrity-packed reality show where fortunes change in minutes.

Theatrical Releases This Week

• The Conjuring: Last Rites: Sept. 5

• Madharasi: Sept. 5

• Bad Girl: Sept. 5

• Ghaati: Sept. 5

• The Bengal Files: Sept. 5

• Baaghi 4: Sept. 5

With thrillers, romances, and reality shows streaming alongside big-screen blockbusters, this week has something for everyone.