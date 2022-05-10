List of 13 stars who will grace Koffee With Karan season 7

Mumbai: Yet another season of Koffee with Karan is ready to make a grand comeback on the OTT platform. Filmmaker, Karan Johar, has officially announced the return of Koffee with Karan season 7, but this time on OTT platform. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

The shooting of the upcoming season has reportedly began on a high note at Mumbai’s YRF studios on Saturday. According to PeepingMoon, “The buzz around YRF Studios suggests many stars will be gracing the couch in pairs. The pairs will be Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, Liger leads Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday, Jug Jug Jiyo co-actors Varun Dhawan & Anil Kapoor and real-life BFFs Janhvi Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan will be seen sipping the coffee on Koffee With Karan 7 couch.”

Here is a list of your favourite celebrities who are expected the grace the new season of Koffee With Karan.

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

2. Karisma Kapoor

3. Ranveer Singh

4. Alia Bhatt

5. Vijay Deverakonda

6. Ananya Panday

7. Varun Dhawan

8. Anil Kapoor

9. Janhvi Kapoor

10. Sara Ali Khan

11. Prabhas

12. Jr NTR

13. Ram Charan