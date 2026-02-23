Hyderabad: As February comes to a close, the OTT platforms are bringing an exciting variety of new releases across genres. From action-packed thrillers to emotional dramas, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping psychological thriller or a heartwarming family drama, this week’s lineup promises non-stop entertainment.

Here’s a list of must-watch films and series to add to your watchlist for the upcoming week.

Netflix Releases:

Accused (February 27)

Bridgerton (Season 4, Part 2) (February 26)

Prime Video Releases:

The Bluff (February 25)

Ikkis (February 26)

Paul McCartney: Man On The Run (February 25)

The Gray House (February 26)

Jio Hotstar Releases:

One Battle After Another (February 26)

Bugonia (February 28)

Paradise (Season 2) (February 23)

Secret Stories: Roslin (February 27)

ZEE5 Releases:

D/o Prasad Rao: Kanabadutaledhu (February 27)

Thadayam (February 27)

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (February 27)

Sun NXT Release:

Honey (February 27)

With such a diverse range of genres and languages, these upcoming releases will keep you glued to your screens. Make sure to plan your watchlist and enjoy the last week of February with some incredible new content!