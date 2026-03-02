Hyderabad: This week’s OTT lineup brings a fantastic variety of action, drama, romance, and thrillers. From the intense Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor to the South Korean rom-com Boyfriend on Demand, there’s something for every genre enthusiast. Whether you’re in the mood for a biographical drama, an action-packed thriller, or a light-hearted comedy, the OTT platforms have you covered this week. Let’s take a look at the fresh releases you can enjoy.
Netflix
- Boyfriend on Demand (March 2)
- Street Flow 3 (March 4)
- War Machine (March 6)
- Hello Bachhon (March 6)
- Vladimir (March 6)
- A Friend, A Murderer (March 6)
Amazon Prime Video
- Young Sherlock (March 4)
- Subedaar (March 5)
ZEE5
- Jab Khuli Kitaab (March 6)
- Gandhi Talks (March 6)
JioHotstar
- DTF St. Louis (March 2)
- Ted Season 2 (March 6)
Sun NXT
- Dheeram (March 6)
- Dear Radhi (March 6)
Sony LIV
- Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate (March 6)
These are the highly anticipated OTT releases this week across various platforms. Whether you are a fan of action, drama, or romance, there’s something fresh for everyone to enjoy!