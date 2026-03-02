List of 15 titles releasing on OTT this week (March 2 to 8)

Whether you're in the mood for a biographical drama, an action-packed thriller, or a light-hearted comedy, the OTT platforms have you covered this week

Hyderabad: This week’s OTT lineup brings a fantastic variety of action, drama, romance, and thrillers. From the intense Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor to the South Korean rom-com Boyfriend on Demand, there’s something for every genre enthusiast. Whether you’re in the mood for a biographical drama, an action-packed thriller, or a light-hearted comedy, the OTT platforms have you covered this week. Let’s take a look at the fresh releases you can enjoy.

Netflix

  • Boyfriend on Demand  (March 2)
  • Street Flow 3 (March 4)
  • War Machine (March 6)
  • Hello Bachhon (March 6)
  • Vladimir (March 6)
  • A Friend, A Murderer (March 6)

Amazon Prime Video

  • Young Sherlock (March 4)
  • Subedaar (March 5)

ZEE5

  • Jab Khuli Kitaab (March 6)
  • Gandhi Talks (March 6)

JioHotstar

  • DTF St. Louis (March 2)
  • Ted Season 2 (March 6)

Sun NXT

  • Dheeram (March 6)
  • Dear Radhi (March 6)

Sony LIV

  • Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate (March 6)

These are the highly anticipated OTT releases this week across various platforms. Whether you are a fan of action, drama, or romance, there’s something fresh for everyone to enjoy!

