Hyderabad: This week’s OTT lineup brings a fantastic variety of action, drama, romance, and thrillers. From the intense Subedaar starring Anil Kapoor to the South Korean rom-com Boyfriend on Demand, there’s something for every genre enthusiast. Whether you’re in the mood for a biographical drama, an action-packed thriller, or a light-hearted comedy, the OTT platforms have you covered this week. Let’s take a look at the fresh releases you can enjoy.

Netflix

Boyfriend on Demand (March 2)

Street Flow 3 (March 4)

War Machine (March 6)

Hello Bachhon (March 6)

Vladimir (March 6)

A Friend, A Murderer (March 6)

Amazon Prime Video

Young Sherlock (March 4)

Subedaar (March 5)

ZEE5

Jab Khuli Kitaab (March 6)

Gandhi Talks (March 6)

JioHotstar

DTF St. Louis (March 2)

Ted Season 2 (March 6)

Sun NXT

Dheeram (March 6)

Dear Radhi (March 6)

Sony LIV

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate (March 6)

These are the highly anticipated OTT releases this week across various platforms. Whether you are a fan of action, drama, or romance, there’s something fresh for everyone to enjoy!