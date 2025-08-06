Hyderabad: Bollywood has entered a new chapter with the massive success of Saiyaara, a romantic musical film directed by Mohit Suri. The movie has made history by becoming the first love story with debut actors to earn over Rs. 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

Released on July 18, 2025, Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. In just 18 days, the movie earned Rs. 376 crore in India and Rs. 131 crore overseas, bringing the total worldwide earnings to Rs. 507 crore.

A Rare Achievement in Bollywood

Many Bollywood films do well at the box office, but very few cross Rs. 500 crore globally. Even fewer films reach Rs. 1000 crore.

The first Bollywood movie to cross Rs. 500 crore worldwide was Dhoom 3 in 2013. Since then, big films like Dangal, Pathaan, and Jawan have reached even higher numbers.

List of All Bollywood Films That Crossed Rs. 500 Crore Worldwide

1. Dangal (2016) – Rs. 2059 crore

2. Jawan (2023) – Rs. 1163.62 crore

3. Pathaan (2023) – Rs. 1069.85 crore

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) – Rs. 915 crore

5. Animal (2023) – Rs. 910.72 crore

6. Secret Superstar (2017) – Rs. 902.92 crore

7. Stree 2 (2024) – Rs. 884.45 crore

8. PK (2014) – Rs. 831.50 crore

9. Chhaava (2025) – Rs. 827.06 crore

10. Gadar 2 (2023) – Rs. 685.19 crore

11. Dhoom 3 (2013) – Rs. 601 crore

12. Sultan (2016) – Rs. 589 crore

13. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – Rs. 562.12 crore

14. Padmaavat (2018) – Rs. 560 crore

15. Sanju (2018) – Rs. 541.76 crore

16. Saiyaara (2025) – Rs. 507 crore

Saiyaara is now part of this special list and is the only movie with debut actors to do so.

About Saiyaara

The film tells the story of Krish, an ambitious singer, and Vaani, a shy lyricist, who fall in love while working together. The songs, especially the title track, became instant hits.

Director Mohit Suri said he had almost dropped this script, but after meeting Ahaan and Aneet, he felt they were perfect for the story. Their fresh acting and emotions made the film special for today’s young audience.