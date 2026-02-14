List of 18 latest films and series to watch on OTT this week

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th February 2026 3:58 pm IST
Discover the top new OTT releases including movies and series for your weekend entertainment.
A vibrant promotional image showcasing popular OTT films and series available this week, perfect for binge-watching.

Hyderabad: Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, and what better way to spend the weekend than cosying up with a great movie or series? Whether you’re planning a romantic movie night with your partner, indulging in a solo binge, or sharing a movie marathon with friends and family, there are plenty of fresh releases across various OTT platforms to keep you entertained. From heartfelt movies to thrilling series, this weekend promises the perfect lineup for everyone.

Here’s a list of all the exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend:

 1. MSVG – ZEE5 | Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi

 2. Anaganaga Oka Raju – Netflix | Language: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

 3. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil – Netflix | Language: Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

 4. Cuckoo – Netflix | Language: English

 5. The Singers – Netflix | Language: English

 6. Kohra – Netflix | Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, English

 7. How to Get to Heaven From Belfast – Netflix | Language: English

 8. Matter of Time – Netflix | Language: English | Documentary

 9. The Conjuring: Last Rites – Jio Hotstar | Language: English, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

 10. Eternity – Apple TV | Language: English

 11. Baby Girl – Sony Liv | Language: Malayalam

 12. Maruva Tarama – ETV WIN | Language: Telugu

 13. Love Me Love Me – Prime Video | Language: English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

 14. Pets on a Train – Prime Video | Language: English

 15. Bone Lake – Prime Video | Language: English

 16. Bandwala – Prime Video | Language: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

 17. Cross – Prime Video | Language: English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi

 18. Soul Power – Prime Video | Language: English | Documentary Series (S1)

These releases cover a wide range of genres, including romance, horror, thriller, reality shows, and more, making it easy to find the perfect entertainment to accompany your Valentine’s Day weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for something heartfelt or thrilling, these shows and movies have got you covered!

