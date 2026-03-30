Hyderabad: The final week of March brings a fresh wave of entertainment for OTT lovers, with several movies and web series releasing across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and SonyLIV. From comedy dramas and action thrillers to regional films and international shows, this week offers a decent mix of content for every kind of viewer. While the lineup may not be packed with big-ticket releases, there are still plenty of interesting titles to keep you hooked through the week.
OTT Releases This Week (March 30 – April 5)
Netflix
- Ripple (Series) – March 31
- Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Hindi Movie) – April 1
- XO, Kitty Season 3 (Series) – April 2
- Mrityunjay (Telugu Movie) – April 3
- Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Series) – April 3
- Vadh 2 (Hindi Movie) – April 3
- Bloodhounds Season 2 (Korean Series) – April 3
- High Tides / Knokke Off Season 3 (Series) – April 3
Amazon Prime Video
- Maa Ka Sum (Hindi Series) – April 3
- Send Help (Hollywood Movie) – March 31
ZEE5
- Hey Balwanth (Telugu Movie) – March 31
- Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run (Hindi Movie) – April 3
SonyLIV
- Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi Movie) – April 3
JioHotstar
- Send Help (Hollywood Movie) – March 31
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Hollywood Movie) – April 3
Apple TV+
- Your Friends & Neighbours Season 2 (Series) – April 3
Sun NXT
- Vadham (Tamil Movie) – April 3
ETV Win
- Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani (Telugu Movie) – April 3