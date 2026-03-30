Hyderabad: The final week of March brings a fresh wave of entertainment for OTT lovers, with several movies and web series releasing across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and SonyLIV. From comedy dramas and action thrillers to regional films and international shows, this week offers a decent mix of content for every kind of viewer. While the lineup may not be packed with big-ticket releases, there are still plenty of interesting titles to keep you hooked through the week.

OTT Releases This Week (March 30 – April 5)

Netflix

Ripple (Series) – March 31

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos (Hindi Movie) – April 1

XO, Kitty Season 3 (Series) – April 2

Mrityunjay (Telugu Movie) – April 3

Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (Series) – April 3

Vadh 2 (Hindi Movie) – April 3

Bloodhounds Season 2 (Korean Series) – April 3

High Tides / Knokke Off Season 3 (Series) – April 3

Amazon Prime Video

Maa Ka Sum (Hindi Series) – April 3

Send Help (Hollywood Movie) – March 31

ZEE5

Hey Balwanth (Telugu Movie) – March 31

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run (Hindi Movie) – April 3

SonyLIV

Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi Movie) – April 3

JioHotstar

Send Help (Hollywood Movie) – March 31

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (Hollywood Movie) – April 3

Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbours Season 2 (Series) – April 3

Sun NXT

Vadham (Tamil Movie) – April 3

ETV Win