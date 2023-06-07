List of 4 Bollywood actors who chose to remain unmarried

Mumbai: In a country like India, society expects a person to get married once they cross a certain age.

Some Bollywood celebrities despite the fact that they are extremely good-looking and talented have chosen to not enter the union. So, here’s a list of celebrities who have chosen to live a single life and the reasons why.

Salman Khan

Famously known as the ‘Bhaijaan of Bollywood’, Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. The superstar has an overwhelming fan following across the world. The rumors of his link-up keep breaking out once in a while, but he has never commented on his personal life publicly. Salman revealed that he is not interested in getting married or being with someone. He also added that he loves being single and is having a blast.

Tabu

One of the most talented and gorgeous actresses of Bollywood has chosen to stay single. According to her, she believes that negative connotations should not be attached to the word ‘single’ and she truly believes in staying alone instead of being with the wrong partner. Tabu has dated some prominent people in the past including Sanjay Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The actress believes that a person’s happiness can be derived from many things not attached to the status of one’s relationships.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna has a brilliant profile when it comes to his filmography. Time and again he has surprised his fans with his dazzling performances. The actor has had a huge fan following since the beginning of his career. Akshaye revealed that he thinks that he is not marriage material, hence he is still single. He believes that marriage changes everything and one has to let go of control. He also said that if he does end up getting married, it will suffocate him.

Ameesha Patel

Fans have had their eyes glued to Ameesha since she made her acting debut in 2000 with ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, opposite Hrithik Roshan. Although the actress has been away from the big screen for quite some time, her fans are still mesmerized by the pictures and videos she posts on Instagram. The actress has confirmed that she is single and is happy with being alone.

Asha Parekh

The Veteran actress had everyone wrapped around her finger with her talent, her looks, and the iconic winged eyeliner. Even after having a fan following that spreads across the world, the actress has remained unmarried. The former actress revealed that she would have loved to get married and have children, she was just not destined to. But she also revealed that she has no regrets about being single.