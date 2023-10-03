List of 5 upcoming movies of Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan aka Bhaijaan is one among the top actors of the world who enjoys a massive fan following. His fans eagerly wait to get his glimpses and we have even witnessed some crazy moments in the past done by some of his fans to meet him. Some make sacrifices and pray for his health while others travel hundreds of kilometers or wait for months to meet him.

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and the excitement in the theaters during the time of his movie releases is crazy and different. From people born in the 90’s to 21st century kids, everyone in India is a fan of Salman Khan.

The actor’s most awaited film from YRF spy universe ‘Tiger 3’ is set to hit theaters next month and the film is also making headlines since the past few months. In this writeup, we will let you know about the most anticipated upcoming films of Tiger.

Salman Khan (Instagram)

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movie List 2023, 2024

1. Tiger 3

The YRF spy universe’s another addition is ‘Tiger 3’ and Salman Khan can be seen in action along with Katrina Kaif in this film. The story of Tiger and Zoya will be enjoyed again by the audiences on the big screen as this film will take forward the story of Tiger film as per reports. It is set to hit the screens on November 10.

2. Karan Johar’s produced untitled

Bhaijaan will be seen in Vishnu Vardhan’s untitled upcoming film and it is reported that the film will be released on Christmas 2024. The film as per sources will be produced by one of the popular filmmakers – Karan Johar. Fans are super excited to see Prem in KJo’s movie.

3. Tiger Vs Pathaan

Fans of India’s two popular celebrities (Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan) are exuberantly waiting for this film as both the top superstars are going to play important roles in this film. It is reported that Siddhart Anand has been given the responsibility to direct the film and it will be the crossover between SRK’s Pathaan and Salman’s Tiger. The film is reportedly under pre-production stage and it is likely to go on floors by March next year.

4. Prem ki Shaadi

The most eligible bachelor of India is set to play a typical lover/family boy in Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming project ‘ Prem Ki Shaadi’. The movie name is what will make audiences rush towards theaters as it is said that the title of the name might have any marriage connection with Bhaijaan.

5. Kick 2

The second installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s directorial debut Kick was confirmed by the filmmaker in June this year. Kick 1 starred Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes in the lead roles. Confirmed Kick 2, Sajid informed Pinkvilla, “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release.”