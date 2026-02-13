List of 6 popular romantic films re-releasing on Feb 14 in Hyderabad

This Valentine’s Day, skip the usual plans and choose a movie date, sit back, hold hands, and relive the magic of love on the big screen

Movies
(Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Valentine’s Day is not just about gifts and dinner dates. It is about memories, emotions, and spending quality time with your partner. What better way to celebrate love than watching classic blockbuster movies together on the big screen once again?

This February 14, 2026, Hyderabad theatres are bringing back some of the most loved romantic films. From Telugu classics to Bollywood and Malayalam favorites, couples can relive their college days, first love moments, and old memories inside cinema halls with upgraded sound and screen quality.

Here is the complete list of Valentine’s Day re-releases in Hyderabad.

1. Orange (2010) – Telugu

Date: February 14

Theatre: Sandhya 70MM 4K Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads

Show Time: 7:45 am

2. Manasantha Nuvve (2001) – Telugu

Date: February 14

Theatres:

  •  AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli
  •  Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad
  •  ART Cinemas
  •  Sandhya 35MM 2K Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads
  •  Sudarshan 35MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads
  •  A few more theatres

3. Love Story (2021) – Telugu

Date: February 14

Theatres:

  •  AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli
  •  PVR Multiplex
  •  Prasads Multiplex, Hyderabad
  •  ART Cinemas
  •  Sandhya 35MM 2K Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads
  •  Sudarshan 35MM 4K Laser & Dolby Atmos, RTC X Roads
  •  A few more theatres

4. Premam (2015) – Malayalam

Date: February 14

Theatre: PVR Preston, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Show Times: 5:00 pm and 10:50 pm

5. Mohabbatein (2000) – Hindi

Date: February 14

Theatre: PVR Inorbit, Cyberabad

Show Time: 8:45 pm

6. Saiyaara (2025) – Hindi

Date: February 14

Theatres and Timings:

  •  Cinepolis, TNR North City, Suchitra – 3:55 pm
  •  MovieMax, AMR ECIL, Secunderabad – 10:30 am and 4:45 pm
  •  Cinepolis, Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad – 1:00 pm

This Valentine’s Day, skip the usual plans and choose a movie date. Sit back, hold hands, and relive the magic of love on the big screen. Classic romance never gets old, and in Hyderabad, it is returning to theatres just in time for February 14.

