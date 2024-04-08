List of 7 expensive things owned by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun also known as the Stylish Star, has garnered immense fame and a dedicated fan following over the years. With his charismatic style and exceptional dancing skills, he has consistently been the talk of the town. Following the success of his movie “Pushpa: The Rise”, his popularity has soared, and fans eagerly await the sequel.

Today marks Allu Arjun’s 42nd birthday, and on this special occasion, let’s take a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle by exploring 7 expensive possessions owned by him in Hyderabad. Also first, let’s have a look at the net worth.

Allu Arjun’s Net Worth, Fee Per Movie

As of now, the actor’s net worth stands at a whopping Rs 460 crore, a significant increase from the previous estimate of Rs 354 crores until 2023. This substantial growth can be attributed to his huge investments in real estate and businesses, coupled with his hefty fee of Rs 100 crore per movie.

Expensive Things Owned By Actor

1. Palatial Residence

Allu Arjun resides with his family in a luxurious mansion situated in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, reportedly valued at Rs 100 crore. The house boasts customizations featuring the AA logo, with amenities including a sprawling lawn and a lavish swimming pool.

Allu Arjun Home Garden (Instagram)

2. Multimillion Vanity Van

The actor possesses a state-of-the-art vanity van worth Rs 7 crore, designed by Reddy Customs Caravan and named ‘Falcon’. Its sleek interiors, adorned with a silver and black color scheme, exude a futuristic vibe.

Allu Arjun and his Falcon vanity van (Instagram)

3. AAA Cinemas

Allu Arjun ventured into the cinema business by opening his own theatre, AAA Cinemas, in collaboration with Asian Cinemas. Situated in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, this theatre has garnered significant success since its establishment in January 2023.

Allu Arjun (Instagram)

4. Film Studio

Allu Arjun alsso owns Allu Studios, a film studio located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This venture further solidifies his position in the industry, not only as an actor but also as a contributor to the cinematic world.

5. Range Rover ‘Beast’

In 2019, the actor added a black Range Rover to his collection, priced between Rs 2.5 to 4 crore. He affectionately named it “Beast” and expressed gratitude upon its acquisition, sharing the news on his social media platforms.

6. Jaguar XJ L

Reports indicate that the actor also owns a Jaguar XJL, valued at Rs 1.2 crore.

7. Restaurant in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun is the proud owner of B-Dubs, the flagship outlet of Buffalo Wild Wings, situated in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This restaurant, reportedly worth crores, adds to his diverse portfolio of investments.

Allu Arjun’s extravagant lifestyle and successful ventures underscore his prominence not only as a celebrated actor but also as a shrewd entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2: The Rule which is scheduled to release on August 15. The first teaser of the movie was unveiled today on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday.