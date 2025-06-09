Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already making a lot of buzz online even before its official announcement. Unlike every year, the 2025 season is expected to start much earlier and run for a longer duration too, making it one of the lengthiest editions ever. And from the looks of it, the makers are in no mood to play safe this time.

Several interesting names from the entertainment world are surfacing online, with many reportedly being approached for the show. The contestants list is getting hotter and spicier by the day, and it seems like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this season the biggest and most entertaining yet.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants list

Here’s a look at some of the newly approached celebrities:

1. Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast

2. Raj Kundra

3. Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu)

4. Krishna Shroff

5. Dheeraj Dhoopar

6. Mamta Kulkarni

7. Micky Makeover

Apart from these, a few more names are also expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

According to reports, Bigg Boss Season 19 will air from July 2025 to January 2026, marking it as one of the longest seasons in the history of the show. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the new season will once again be hosted by Salman Khan, who is all set to begin shooting for the promos by the end of June.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com as more names and official confirmations are expected to roll out soon.