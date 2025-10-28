Hyderabad: The last week of October 2025 brings an exciting wave of entertainment to OTT platforms. From action thrillers and fantasy sagas to heartwarming dramas, cinephiles have plenty to look forward to. Whether you’re into superheroes, folklore, or emotional storytelling, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and JioHotstar are offering something special for everyone.

Best movies, series on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar

M3GAN 2.0 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The Hollywood sci-fi thriller M3GAN 2.0 continues the eerie tale of the AI doll that blurs the line between technology and terror. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, the film started streaming on October 27 in English and Hindi.

Idli Kadai – Netflix

Dhanush returns as both actor and director in Idli Kadai, a Tamil drama that follows a man’s journey from a small village to Dubai in search of his dreams. The film features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, and Arun Vijay. It premieres on Netflix on October 29 and will be available in five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Witcher Season 4 – Netflix

The fantasy epic The Witcher is back with its fourth season on October 30. This season introduces Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, replacing Henry Cavill. The show continues to explore the adventures of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri across the Continent.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 – Prime Video

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara. Rooted in folklore and spirituality, the film explores divine justice and human greed. It starts streaming on Prime Video on October 31 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – JioHotstar

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra marks Malayalam cinema’s first female-led superhero film. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and directed by Dominic Arun, it tells the story of a mysterious woman caught in an organ trafficking ring. The blockbuster premieres on JioHotstar on October 31 in seven languages.

Baaghi 4 – Prime Video

Tiger Shroff returns with high-octane action in Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu. After its paid rental phase, it will be available to stream free on Prime Video from October 31.

Maarigallu – Zee5

For thriller lovers, Maarigallu offers a gripping Kannada web series directed by Devaraj Poojary. Starring Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Rangayana Raghu, the series releases exclusively on Zee5 on October 31.