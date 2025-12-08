Hyderabad: A fresh week of December brings an exciting mix of movies and web shows arriving on Netflix, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Prime Video and Apple TV. From emotional dramas to big Hollywood titles, here is a simple and crisp guide to what you can stream this week.

New movies and series on OTT releasing in December

Streaming on SonyLIV from December 9. The series tells the inspiring story of Kashmir’s first professional football team. Featuring Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, it follows two founders who bring together young local talent from a conflict-hit valley and build a team filled with hope and unity.

2. Man vs Baby

Streaming on Netflix from December 11. Rowan Atkinson returns as Trevor Bingley. When a baby is left behind at school, Trevor must handle the infant while also managing a luxury penthouse during Christmas. Chaos follows at every step.

3. Kaantha

Streaming on Netflix from December 12. Dulquer Salmaan plays a superstar caught in an ego clash and a murder mystery on a film set.

4. Single Papa

Streaming on Netflix from December 12. Kunal Kemmu plays a carefree man who surprises everyone by adopting a baby after his divorce. The series explores his journey through single fatherhood and family disagreements.

5. Saali Mohabbat

Streaming on ZEE5 from December 12. Radhika Apte stars as a housewife who becomes a prime suspect in a double murder. Secrets, betrayal and hidden truths shape this intense thriller.

6. Superman

Streaming on JioHotstar from December 11. James Gunn’s reboot follows Clark Kent balancing his life at the Daily Planet with saving Metropolis. Starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan.

7. F1

Streaming on Apple TV from December 12. Brad Pitt plays a veteran Formula One driver who returns to guide a rookie while facing high pressure racing politics.