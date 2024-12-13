List of 8 actors in the Rs 1000 crore club: SRK to Allu Arjun

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has reached incredible heights, captivating audiences around the globe with powerful storytelling, stunning visuals, and memorable performances. Bollywood and regional film industries like Tollywood and Sandalwood have consistently raised the bar, delivering films that dominate the worldwide box office.

Among these achievements, joining the Rs. 1000 crore club is one of the most prestigious milestones, symbolizing unparalleled success and global appeal.

So far, Tollywood leads the way with the highest number of films in the Rs. 1000 crore club, followed by Bollywood and Sandalwood. Here’s how it stands:

– Tollywood: 4 films

– Bollywood: 3 films

– Sandalwood: 1 film

– Kollywood: 0 films

– Mollywood: 0 films

Let’s take a look at the actors and their iconic films that have achieved this extraordinary feat.

Actors in the Rs. 1000 Crore Club

Shah Rukh Khan

– Movies: Pathaan and Jawan

– Pathaan: Earned Rs. 1055 crore worldwide, marking SRK’s grand comeback and showcasing his enduring charm.

Shah Rukh Khan (X)

– Jawan: Collected Rs. 1160 crore globally, breaking records and cementing SRK’s dominance in Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan (Instagram)

– Movie: Dangal

– Grossed Rs. 2070 crore worldwide, making it the highest-earning Indian film. Its themes of perseverance and female empowerment resonated deeply with audiences.

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR

Jr.NTR and Ram Charan (Instagram)

– Movie: RRR (Tollywood)

– This action-packed drama earned Rs. 1200 crore worldwide and gained massive fame, including an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu.

Prabhas

Prabhas (X)

– Movies: Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD (Tollywood)

– Baahubali 2: Collected Rs. 1788 crore, becoming a cultural phenomenon and raising the bar for Indian cinema.

– Kalki 2898 AD: Expected to join the Rs. 1000 crore club soon, with official numbers awaited.

Yash

Representative Image

– Movie: KGF Chapter 2 (Sandalwood)

– This Kannada blockbuster earned Rs. 1200 crore worldwide, showcasing Yash’s immense popularity and the global reach of Kannada cinema.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (X)

– Movie: Pushpa 2 The Rule (Tollywood)

– Made history by grossing Rs. 294 crore on its opening day and reaching Rs. 1000 crore in just six days, the fastest ever.

How Long Movies Took to Reach Rs. 1000 Crore