List of 8 best Pakistani dramas of 2024 you should watch!

Islamabad: 2024 has been a landmark year for Pakistani dramas, with numerous shows winning audiences’ hearts worldwide and amassing impressive viewership figures. With exceptional storytelling and strong acting performances, these dramas have managed well to showcase the diversity and depth of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

From Ishq Murshid to Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, here’s a look at eight of the best Pakistani dramas of 2024, each deserving a spot on every fan’s must-watch list.

Top 8 Must Watch Pakistani Dramas Of 2024

1. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Leading the pack is Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, without a doubt. This drama marked the return of Fahad Mustafa to television alongside Hania Aamir. This hit drama not only introduced a memorable on-screen pairing but also crossed a billion views, setting new standards.

2. Noor Jahan

Noor Jahan, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, evolved from a traditional family saga into a thoughtful exploration of generational trauma, revenge, and forgiveness. Its cast, including Kubra Khan, Saba Hamid and Ali Rehman Khan, delivered powerful performances that left a lasting impact.

3. Jafaa

Focusing on mental health, Jafaa explores unseen struggles behind seemingly normal lives. Starring Mawra Hocane, Sehar Khan and Usman Mukhtar, this HUM TV drama is now close to completing soon.

4. Jaan e Jahan

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s comeback in Jaan e Jahan delighted fans with its non-toxic male lead. The heartwarming reunion of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan in the last episode made it a fan favorite with its balanced cast and storyline.

5. Ishq Murshid

Incorporating Sindhi culture with romance and comedy, Ishq Murshid became an instant hit, supported by stellar performances from Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, and a widely loved original soundtrack. The drama even went on to break several records.

6. Gentleman

Featuring a cast of celebrated actors, Gentleman narrates the unconventional story of a mafia don who falls in love. Directed by Haissam Hussain, the drama captured viewers’ attention with its unique plot and remarkable cast performances. It stars Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed.

7. Zard Patton Ka Bunn

Produced by the Kashf Foundation, Zard Patton Ka Bunn tackled significant social issues, from education rights to healthcare access in rural Pakistan, blending important themes with an engaging narrative. It stars Hamza Sohail and Sajal Aly in the lead.

8. Mann Jogi

Despite being a mini-series, Mann Jogi made a big impression. Its realistic storytelling and strong cast, including Bilal Abbas Khan, earned it a place among the top dramas of the year.

Which is your favourite drama among the above ones? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting stories on Lollywood and more scoops from Pakistani entertainment industry.