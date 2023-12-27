List of 8 eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 gears up for its finale month, it’s time to take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the rollercoaster ride of the past 71 days. The reality show has provided viewers with a mix of entertainment, drama, and unexpected twists, making it a memorable season.

Over the past two months, the Bigg Boss house has been a hub of emotions, featuring numerous fights, budding friendships, romantic sparks, and much more. In the midst of the chaos, several contestants bid farewell, either due to audience votes or decisions made by fellow housemates. Let’s take look at the list of eliminated contestants from Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 Eliminated Contestants

Aishwarya Sharma

Khanzaadi

Sana Raees Khan

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai

Jigna Vora

Navid Sole

Manasvi Mamgai

Soniya Bansal

11th Week Nominations

In the latest episode, nominations for 11th week took place and four contestants were announced in the danger zone. Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan are on the chopping block, and viewers are eagerly awaiting to see who will bid farewell next.

Who do you think will walk home next?