List of 8 old Hindi films currently running in Hyderabad theatres

Hyderabad: In recent times, the Bollywood film industry has noticed a significant trend: audiences are more likely to revisit the classics rather than showing interest in the latest releases.

Theatre owners have observed that re-releasing old superhit movies not only attracts more viewers but also generates better box office returns compared to new films featuring the same stars. This nostalgic inclination is especially prominent in Hyderabad, where new Bollywood movies are struggling to draw crowds.

Here’s a look at some of the old Bollywood movies currently running in Hyderabad theatres:

1. Golmaal Returns (2008)

Golmaal Returns was a massive hit, being the second film in the successful Golmaal series. It was well-received for its humor and ensemble cast performances.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 108 crore

2. Golmaal Again (2017)

The fourth installment in the Golmaal series, this film was a blockbuster, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2017.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 311 crore

3. Sultan (2016)

Sultan was a commercial success, praised for its compelling story and strong performances, particularly by Salman Khan.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 623 crore

4. Raja Babu (1994)

Raja Babu was a major hit in the 90s, known for its comedy, music, and the vibrant chemistry between Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

5. Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017)

This biographical film about cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was well-received by audiences, especially cricket fans, who relished the personal and professional journey of the icon.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 76 crore

6. Dangal (2016)

Dangal was an extraordinary success story, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Its powerful narrative and stellar performances, especially by Aamir Khan, resonated globally.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 2,024 crore

7. Chak De! India (2007)

This sports drama was both a critical and commercial hit. Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the determined coach Kabir Khan remains iconic.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 127 crore

8. Partner (2007)

Partner was a box office hit, primarily due to the comedic chemistry between Salman Khan and Govinda, along with catchy music and an entertaining plot.

Worldwide Gross: Rs. 138 crore

The trend of re-releasing old classics in Hyderabad reflects a deep-seated nostalgia among the audience. With their memorable stories and performances, these films continue to captivate viewers, proving that some movies are timeless treasures.