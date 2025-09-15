Hyderabad: Streaming platforms are bringing a power-packed lineup this week, making it one of the most exciting times for binge-watchers. From zombie thrillers and courtroom dramas to satirical Bollywood stories and animated adventures, there is something for everyone.

Whether you enjoy horror that chills your spine, heartwarming family tales, or gripping action and crime thrillers, this week’s (September 15th to 21st) OTT slate is diverse enough to keep every mood entertained.

Amazon Prime Video

Gen V Season 2 (English) – September 17

The long-awaited sequel to the spin-off of The Boys is back. With a new dean leading Godolkin University, the institution is turning into a military training ground. Episodes 1 to 3 will be available this week.

Netflix

Black Rabbit (English) – September 18

Jude Law and Jason Bateman star in this gripping crime thriller about two brothers whose lives spiral into chaos after a run-in with a loan shark.

Haunted Hotel (English) – September 19

An animated horror comedy about a single mother running a haunted hotel with help from her ghostly brother.

The Bads of Bollywood (Hindi) – September 18

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut is a satirical drama on Bollywood. It follows outsider Aasmaan Singh’s rise to stardom while exposing the darker sides of the industry.

28 Years Later (English) – September 20

Danny Boyle’s zombie horror sequel explores survival and shocking revelations nearly three decades after the fury virus outbreak.

Jio Hotstar

The Trial Season 2 (Hindi) – September 19

Kajol returns as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta, balancing personal turmoil and legal battles as her husband re-enters politics.

Sinners (English) – September 18

Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers whose music venture faces a horrifying vampire attack.

Swiped (English) – September 19

A biographical drama on Whitney Wolfe Herd, exploring Tinder’s creation and her journey to founding Bumble.

Elio (English Animated) – September 17

A heartfelt Pixar sci-fi adventure about a young boy who finds himself leading Earth in an alien world.

This week’s lineup offers a rich variety, from Bollywood satire and courtroom drama to horror, sci-fi adventures, and global award shows.