List of all 11 cars owned by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, are not only known for their work in the industry but also for their luxurious lifestyle including their opulent car collection worth rupees crores. ‘Ralia’ is currently making headlines for their new addition to the garage.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s car collection is once come to the spotlight as they bought home a brand new Lexus LM on Monday.

A video capturing the car’s arrival at their Bandra apartment has gone viral. Reportedly, Lexus LM is priced at over Rs 2.50 crore. This latest addition to their fleet exudes class and style, aligning with the couple’s elite status. Check out some visuals below.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Car Collection

Lexus LM (Rs 2.50 crore) Bentley Continental GT V8 (Rs 6 crore) Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography ( Rs 4 crore) Audi A8 L (Rs 1.71 crore) Mercedes-AMG G 63 (Rs 2.28 crore) Audi R8 ( Rs 2.72 crore) Land Rover – Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2.8 crore) Audi A6 (Rs 70 lakh) BMW 7-Series (Rs 1.8 crore) Audi Q5 (Rs 79 lakh) Audi Q7 ( Rs 94 lakh)

Damn 🔥 Ranbir Kapoor x Bentley pic.twitter.com/zzeIgsSv3p — 🐢 💛🥁 (@Crown_Kapoor) April 3, 2024

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reuniting on screens for a big project i.e., Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love & War.