List of best day co-ed schools in Hyderabad released

Hyderabad: Cfore, an organization renowned for performance appraisals of educational institutions, has released its list of the best day co-ed schools in Hyderabad.

Topping the list is Hyderabad Public School, celebrated for its comprehensive academic and extracurricular excellence.

Top 10 best day co-ed schools in Hyderabad

Cfore’s list ranks 20 educational institutions. Following are the top 10 institutions:

  1. The Hyderabad Public School (Rank 1)
  2. Chirec International School (Rank 2)
  3. Vidyaranya High School (Rank 2)
  4. The Future Kids School (Rank 3)
  5. Glendale Academy (Rank 4)
  6. Gitanjali School (Rank 4)
  7. Silver Oaks International School (Rank 5)
  8. The Shri Ram Universal School (Rank 6)
  9. Suchitra Academy (Rank 7)
  10. Jubilee Hills Public School (Rank 8)
  11. Birla Open Minds International School, Kollur (Rank 9)
  12. Samashti International School (Rank 10)
  13. Vista International School (Rank 10)

The rankings are based on an extensive evaluation of multiple factors to ensure an accurate assessment of school performance.

Criteria for ranking

Cfore uses a meticulous methodology to rank schools in Hyderabad and other districts, focusing on 14 key parameters:

  1. Teacher Competence & Relationship
  2. Pedagogy & Relevant Curriculum
  3. Teacher Care and Growth Environment
  4. Leadership/Governance
  5. Personalized Education
  6. Academic Rigour
  7. Curricular Activities
  8. Sports
  9. Life Skills/Social Intelligence
  10. Placement/Alumni
  11. Infrastructure and Facilities
  12. Parent Participation & Education
  13. ROI/Money’s Worth
  14. Social Engagement/Inclusivity

It’s important to note that these rankings are independently conducted by Cfore, an organization specializing in educational research. The rankings reflect the organization’s research and methodology and are not affiliated with any government body.

With the release of this list, parents searching for the best schools in Hyderabad can gain valuable insights into top institutions that offer a well-rounded education.

