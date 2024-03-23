List of celebs performing Umrah in Ramzan 2024: Gauahar to Hania

Mumbai: The holy month of Ramzan is underway and the air is infused with a sense of spirituality and reflection for millions around the world.

In the spirit of Ramzan 2024, a lineup of esteemed celebrities have taken some break from their busy schedules to perform Umrah. From Indian actress Gauahar Khan to Pakistani starlet Hania Aamir, let’s take a look at some of the celebs who are or were in Makkah and Madinah to undertake the sacred pilgrimage during this auspicious month.

1. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar performed their first Umrah with son Zehaan recently. They first visited Madinah and then headed to Makkah to complete the rituals. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Gauahar wrote, “Subhan Allah ! A journey we dreamed of as a couple to make as parents , and Alhamdulillah we got blessed by the Almighty!”

They revealed their son Zehaan’s face from Mecca where they went to perform Umrah.

2. Hania Aamir

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who enjoys a massive fanbase in both Pakistan and India, performed her first Umrah on Friday, March 23. Sharing moments from her spiritual journey on her Instagram handle, Hania Aamir wrote, “blessed Friday. Alhamdulillah Day 11.”

3. Aly Goni

TV actor Aly Goni performed his second Umrah during Ramzan this year. Sharing a photo from Masjid Al Haram, Aly wrote, “Alhamdulillah The Prophet ﷺ said, “The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is Equal to the performance of Hajj with me” Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de Ameen. #Umrah2024.”

4. Babar Azam

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam too took sometime off from his busy schedule and jetted off to Saudi for the holy trip. Sharing a photo of himself from Makkah, Babar wrote, “Feeling blessed and spiritually uplifted after performing Umrah. A moment of reflection and peace. Grateful for this journey and praying for the well-being and peace of the entire humanity.”

5. Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan, of the popular music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, was recently on a religious trip to Saudi Arabia. Sajid took to his Instagram and shared that he performed also Umrah for his late brother Wajid Khan. He wrote, “I’m v happy mashallah Wajid n my umrah completed I’m b happy coming to allahs house in ramadan.”

6. Bella and Gigi’s brother Anwar Hadid

The younger brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Anwar, too performed his Umrah in the holy month of Ramzan.

‘Umrah with my real brothers!!! Will under God. Eternally grateful for these moments. Now back home,’ he captioned the photos on social media.