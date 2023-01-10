List of expensive properties Hrithik Roshan owns

Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry. He is known for playing versatile roles and has given numerous hits and films in his career of over two decades. From playing the role of Rohit in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to immortalising Mughal emperor Akbar in Jodhaa Akbar, the actor has played some intriguing roles in his Bollywood career.

From acting roles to endorsement, Hrithik Roshan earns big dough of money and he loves to spend it on the most lavish things. He enjoys a luxurious life like other B-Town stars and is the owner of various luxurious properties in India. Hrithik is one of the richest celebrities in Bollywood. Let us take a look at some of his expensive properties.

1. Lonavala Farmhouse

Hrithik Roshan owns a farmhouse in Lonavala which is sprawled across 5-7 acres. The bungalow has around four bedrooms.

There are other amenities like a gym and a swimming pool also in the farmhouse. Reports suggest that there is a big garden for farming inside the farmhouse.

2. A sea-facing Mumbai home

The sea-facing home of the actor in the Juhu area in Mumbai is Santorini-themed property. The house is full of architectural masterpieces which gives it a unique look.

According to the reports, a chocolate vending machine and monkey bars are the highlights of his residence. His lavish abode is worth a whopping Rs 50 crore.

3. Duplex apartment at Juhu-Versova link road

Do you know Hrithik Roshan also owns an apartment called Mannat. Yes, the actor owns two homes in one apartment called Mannat (Not to be confused with Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion). Interestingly one of them is a penthouse. They are located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of the building.

The duplex, which is spread across 27,000 sqft comes at a price of Rs 67.5 crore. The actor spent nearly Rs100 crore on these two apartments along with stump duty of around Rs 2 crores, according to multiple reports.

4. Production House

Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan, purchased office space which is spread over 10,000 sq ft recently. This commercial space is meant for FilmKraft Productions Pvt Ltd . It is worth Rs 33 Crore.

The Roshans also bought a car parking space where eight cars can be parked.