List of expensive things owned by Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s megastar Chiranjeevi has been reigning over the film industry for more than three and a half decades, earning him numerous accolades for his exceptional performances in countless unforgettable films. With his flawless delivery of dialogues, impeccable comic timing, and extraordinary dancing abilities, Chiru has established a reputation for delivering blockbusters that always draw a massive audience to the cinemas.

And like many other superstars in India, Chiranjeevi too believes in living life king size. From multi-crore home to fleet of luxurious cars, he owns some insanely expensive things in Hyderabad. Before checking out the list, let’s take a quick look at his net worth.

Chiranjeevi Net Worth

Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career in the South Indian film industry, as well as his various business ventures, have contributed to his massive net worth of Rs 1650 crores.

Inside Megastar’s Luxurious Lifestyle

Luxurious Home in Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi and his family live in a luxurious bungalow spanning over 25,000 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court) in Jubilee Hills. The bungalow, which costs Rs 30 crores, was designed by the architectural and interior design firm of renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. The interiors of the lavish abode are heavily influenced by Hyderabad’s Nizami style and exude a perfect fusion of modern amenities and vintage designs. The luxurious home of the actor features a massive outdoor pool, a gymnasium, a tennis court, a fishpond, and garden space.

Fleet of Expensive Wheels

Chiranjeevi is the proud owner of a fleet of expensive automobiles, including:

Rolls-Royce Phantom (Rs 9-10.5 crores)

Range Rover Autobiography (Rs 4 croes)Range Rover Vogue (Around Rs 2.2 crores)

Toyota Land Cruiser (Rs 2 crore)

Chiranjeevi (Twitter)

A Million Dollar Private

The Godfather actor is one of the few in the country who owns a million-dollar private jet. Although the exact value of Chiranjeevi’s prized possessions is unknown, it is thought to be in the crores.

Notable Production House

Chiranjeevi founded his own production company, Anjana Productions, with his brother Nagendra Babu in 1988. The production house, named after their mother, Anjana Devi, has emerged as one of the most renowned banners in the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi Blood and Eye Banks

The actor’s Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, founded in 1998, has been helping people for many years. Across the country, the trust has established several operational blood and eye banks. Chiranjeevi urges his fans to donate blood and assist those in need. The trust has collected nearly 9.30 lakh units of blood, 70 percent of which were given to the poor for free.



On the professional front, Chiranjeevi has Bhola Shankar is his kitty. The film directed by Meher Ramesh also has Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.



