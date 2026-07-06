Movie lovers in Hyderabad are set for a packed weekend at the cinemas, with a wide range of releases arriving across Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hollywood. Whether you’re in the mood for laugh-out-loud comedy, action, romance, thrillers or a light-hearted relationship drama, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the biggest releases hitting theatres.

Movies releasing in July 2nd week, 2026

1. Dhamaal 4 (Hindi) – July 10

The much-loved comedy franchise returns with its fourth instalment. Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 reunites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra for another round of hilarious chaos, crazy adventures and family entertainment.

2. I, Nobody (Malayalam) – July 9

One of the most awaited Malayalam releases of the week, I, Nobody stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Parvathy and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Directed by Nisam Basheer, the crime thriller follows an ordinary man who gets caught in a dangerous web of crime, deception and unexpected twists.

3. Lenin (Telugu) – July 10

Akhil Akkineni returns to the big screen with Lenin, directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. Co-starring Sreeleela, the action drama revolves around a young man whose ideals are tested as he faces violence, justice and life-changing choices. The film is among the most anticipated Telugu releases of the week.

4. Idhayam Murali (Tamil) – July 10

Starring Atharvaa and Preity Mukhundhan, Idhayam Murali is an emotional family drama that blends romance with themes of healing and relationships. Directed by Aakash Baskaran, the film promises a heartfelt cinematic experience.

5. Love Oh Love (LOL) (Tamil) – July 10

If romantic dramas are your pick, Love Oh Love (LOL) could be worth checking out. Directed by debutant G. Karthikeyan, the film stars Pavish and Naga Durga and explores modern-day love and coming-of-age relationships.

6. The Invite (English) – July 10

Hollywood audiences can look forward to The Invite, directed by Olivia Wilde, who also stars alongside Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton. Produced by A24, the relationship comedy unfolds during a seemingly normal dinner party that quickly descends into chaos, exposing secrets, tensions and uncomfortable truths.

Well, the weekend promises something for every kind of movie lover.