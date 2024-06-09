List of holidays for schools in Hyderabad in 2024-25 academic year

Hyderabad: The schools are gearing up to reopen on June 12. Recently, the School Education Department announced the list of holidays for schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

The schools, which will reopen on Wednesday, will function until April 23, 2025, which will be the last working day of the academic year 2024-25.

Formative assessments

Formative Assessment 1 is scheduled to be held by July 31, and the second assessment by September 30.

After the completion of the second assessment, there will be Dassara holidays for all schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana from October 2 to 14.

Complete schedule of examinations for academic year 2024-25

Assessment Schedule Formative Assessment 1 By July 31, 2024 Formative Assessment 2 By September 30, 2024 Summative Assessment 1 October 21-28, 2024 Formative Assessment 3 By December 17, 2024 Formative Assessment 4 By January 29, 2025, for class X

February 28, 2025, for class I-IX Summative Assessment 2 [For class I-IX] April 9-19, 2025 Pre-final for class X Before February 28 SSC board examinations March 2025

Short term holidays for schools in Hyderabad, Telangana

The schools in the state will have three short-term holidays.

While Dassara vacation will be applicable for all schools, Sankranthi holidays will be for non-missionary schools. For missionary schools, there will be a Christmas vacation.

List of short term holidays for schools in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana