List of OTT 9 titles releasing this week (Nov 10 to 17)

Hyderabad: The second week of November 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for movie and web series lovers. Indian OTT platforms are set to drop a wave of blockbuster films, star-studded dramas, and fresh originals across multiple languages and genres. Whether you’re in the mood for intense thrillers, emotional dramas, light-hearted comedies, or inspiring documentaries, this week’s lineup has something for everyone. Here’s a quick guide to all the major releases and where to watch them.

Major Series Premieres

1. Delhi Crime Season 3 – November 13 | Netflix

Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi in this Emmy-winning crime drama. The new season dives into a complex human trafficking case that stretches across India. Huma Qureshi joins as “Badi Didi,” the mastermind behind the network.

2. Last Samurai Standing – November 13 | Netflix

A gripping Japanese period drama about samurai warriors competing in a deadly contest for a massive reward during Japan’s Meiji era.

New Movie Releases

3. A Merry Little Ex-Mas – November 12 | Netflix

Alicia Silverstone stars in this light-hearted Christmas romantic comedy about love, family, and awkward reunions.

4. Being Eddie – November 12 | Netflix

A heartfelt documentary on Eddie Murphy’s five-decade-long career featuring interviews with Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, and more.

5. Dude – November 14 | Netflix

The Tamil rom-com starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju arrives after its ₹100 crore box office success.

6. Jolly LLB 3 – November 14 | Netflix & JioHotstar

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return as rival lawyers who unite to expose corruption and fight for justice in this comedy-drama sequel.

7. Jurassic World: Rebirth – November 14 | JioHotstar

Scarlett Johansson leads a dangerous mission on a dinosaur-infested island to recover genetic material in this high-stakes sci-fi adventure.

8. Telusu Kada – November 14 | Netflix

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty star in this Telugu romantic drama exploring love, ego, and relationships.

9. Inspection Bungalow – November 14 | ZEE5

A Malayalam horror-thriller set in a haunted police bungalow where reality blurs with the supernatural.

With Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, and Jurassic World: Rebirth leading the charge, this week’s OTT calendar is packed with drama, humor, mystery, and action perfect for an unforgettable binge-watch marathon.