List of OTT releases in November last week

New Delhi: The last week of November will see a host of regional titles varying from action thriller to political thriller, to slice-of-life drama, being released on the different OTT platforms.

Here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

‘Leo’: The Tamil action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Seven Screen Studio, stars Vijay in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas. It is the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The film follows Parthi, a cafe owner and animal rescuer in Theog, who is pursued by gangsters Antony and Harold Das who suspect him to be Antony’s estranged son, Leo. It will stream on Netflix from November 24 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

‘The Village’: Produced by B.S. Radhakrishnan’s Studio Shakthi, directed and created by Milind Rau, Tamil ‘The Village’ is a horror series that explores a never-before-seen side of the horror genre in the Indian streaming space.

It marks the OTT debut of Tamil actor Arya, and boasts of an ensemble cast of Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, George M, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay. Inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name, this horror thriller narrates the story of a man, who is on a quest to unravel the mystery behind his family’s disappearance.

Arya plays Gautam; a man on a rescue mission to find his family, along with some locals in the village of Kattiyal. The Village will stream on Prime Video from November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, with subtitles in English.

‘The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4’: The show will continue to bring to life the everyday adventures and misadventures of the endearing Sharma family in ‘The Aam Aadmi Family’. Created with a perfect blend of humour, emotions, and relatability, this show is not just a family drama but a journey that resonates with the Aam Aadmi in all of us.

Continuing from where it left off in the previous season, the series promises another season full of wholesome entertainment, featuring the talented cast of Brijendra Kala, Lubna Salim, Gunjan Malhotra, and Chandan Anand. Directed by Himali Shah, and produced by TVF, season 4 is set to premiere on ZEE5 from November 24.

‘Chaaver’: The Malayalam political action thriller film directed by Tinu Pappachan, stars Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan and Sajin Gopu in lead roles. Kunchacko will be seen as Ashokan, Antony as Kiran, and Sajin as Asif. It will stream on Sony LIV from November 24.

‘Wynonna’ season 2: ‘Wynonna S2’ follows the story of Wyatt Earp’s great-great-granddaughter as she battles demons and other creatures. With her unique abilities and a posse of dysfunctional allies, she’s the only one who can bring the paranormal to justice. In the second season, Wynonna discovers she is pregnant, while Waverly struggles with possession by a demon and doubts about her lineage.

At the same time, two sister-wife widows of the dead sheriff who cursed Wyatt Earp seek to resurrect him. ‘Wynonna S02’ will stream in Hindi on MX Player starting November 29.