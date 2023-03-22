List of Padma awards conferred on Wednesday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to renowned people and unsung heroes, a few posthumously, from different walks of life for their contribution in various fields.

The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year’s Republic Day.

Of these, 54 awards (three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri) were conferred on Wednesday evening at the investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following is the list of awardees:

Padma Vibhushan