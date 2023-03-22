List of Padma awards conferred on Wednesday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to renowned people and unsung heroes, a few posthumously, from different walks of life for their contribution in various fields.
The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year’s Republic Day.
Of these, 54 awards (three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri) were conferred on Wednesday evening at the investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Following is the list of awardees:
Padma Vibhushan
- Prof Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous), Architecture, Gujarat.
- Zakir Hussain, Art, Maharashtra (Not present in the investiture ceremony)
- Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, Public Affairs, Karnataka
Padma Bhushan
- Kumar Mangalam Birla, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
- Suman Kalyanpur, Art, Maharashtra
- Prof Kapil Kapoor, Literature and Education, Delhi
- Kamlesh D Patel, Spiritualism, Telangana
Padma Shri
- Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, Art, Madhya Pradesh
- Usha Barle, Art, Chhattisgarh
- Sankurathri Chandrasekhar, Social Work, Andhra Pradesh
- Raman Cheruvayal, Agriculture, Kerala
- Bhanubhai Chunilal Chitara, Art, Gujarat
- Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Tripura
- Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan (Duo), Social Work, Tamil Nadu
- Hem Chandra Goswami, Art, Assam
- Pritikana Goswami, Art, West Bengal
- Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta, Science and Engineering, Telangana
- Dilshad Hussain, Art, Uttar Pradesh
- Bhiku Ramji Idate, Social Work, Maharashtra
- Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, Literature and Education, Punjab
- Bikram Bahadur Jamatia, Social Work, Tripura
- Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
- Guru Thiruvidaimarudur Kuppiah Kalyanasundaram, Art, Tamil Nadu
- Dr Ratan Chandra Kar, Medicine, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Mahipatrai Prataprai Kavi, Art, Gujarat
- Maguni Charan Kuanr, Art, Odisha.
- Prof (Dr) Arvind Kumar, Science and Engineering, Uttar Pradesh
- Risingbor Kurkalang, Art, Meghalaya
- Hirbaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi, Social Work, Gujarat
- Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande, Literature and Education, Maharashtra
- Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa, Art, Karnataka
- Prof (Dr) Mahendra Pal, Science and Engineering, Gujarat
- Nalini Parthasarathi, Medicine, Puducherry
- Dr Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti, Medicine, Telangana
- Ramesh Raghunath Patange, Literature and Education, Maharashtra
- V P Appukuttan Poduval, Social Work, Kerala
- S R D Prasad, Sports, Kerala
- Chintalapati Venkatapathi Raju, Art, Andhra Pradesh
- Dr Bandi Ramakrishna Reddy, Literature and Education, Telangana
- Mangala Kanta Roy, Art, West Bengal
- Prof (Dr) Manoranjan Sahu, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh
- Kota Satchidananda Sastry, Art, Andhra Pradesh
- Gurcharan Singh, Sports, Delhi
- Laxman Singh, Social Work, Rajasthan
- Prof Prakash Chandra Sood, Literature and Education, Andhra Pradesh
- Neihunuo Sorhie, Art, Nagaland
- S Subbaraman, Archaeology, Karnataka
- Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh.
- Dhaniram Toto, Literature and Education, West Bengal
- Tularam Upreti, Agriculture, Sikkim (not present in the investiture ceremony)
- Dr G Veluchamy, Medicine, Tamil Nadu
- Karma Wangchu (Posthumous), Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh
- Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, Art, Jammu and Kashmir