List of Padma awards conferred on Wednesday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred Padma awards to renowned people and unsung heroes, a few posthumously, from different walks of life for their contribution in various fields.

The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year’s Republic Day.

Of these, 54 awards (three Padma Vibhushan, four Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri) were conferred on Wednesday evening at the investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following is the list of awardees:
Padma Vibhushan

  1. Prof Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous), Architecture, Gujarat.
  2. Zakir Hussain, Art, Maharashtra (Not present in the investiture ceremony)
  3. Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, Public Affairs, Karnataka
    Padma Bhushan
  4. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
  5. Suman Kalyanpur, Art, Maharashtra
  6. Prof Kapil Kapoor, Literature and Education, Delhi
  7. Kamlesh D Patel, Spiritualism, Telangana
    Padma Shri
  8. Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, Art, Madhya Pradesh
  9. Usha Barle, Art, Chhattisgarh
  10. Sankurathri Chandrasekhar, Social Work, Andhra Pradesh
  11. Raman Cheruvayal, Agriculture, Kerala
  12. Bhanubhai Chunilal Chitara, Art, Gujarat
  13. Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous), Public Affairs, Tripura
  14. Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan (Duo), Social Work, Tamil Nadu
  15. Hem Chandra Goswami, Art, Assam
  16. Pritikana Goswami, Art, West Bengal
  17. Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta, Science and Engineering, Telangana
  18. Dilshad Hussain, Art, Uttar Pradesh
  19. Bhiku Ramji Idate, Social Work, Maharashtra
  20. Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi, Literature and Education, Punjab
  21. Bikram Bahadur Jamatia, Social Work, Tripura
  22. Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), Trade and Industry, Maharashtra
  23. Guru Thiruvidaimarudur Kuppiah Kalyanasundaram, Art, Tamil Nadu
  24. Dr Ratan Chandra Kar, Medicine, Andaman and Nicobar Islands
  25. Mahipatrai Prataprai Kavi, Art, Gujarat
  26. Maguni Charan Kuanr, Art, Odisha.
  27. Prof (Dr) Arvind Kumar, Science and Engineering, Uttar Pradesh
  28. Risingbor Kurkalang, Art, Meghalaya
  29. Hirbaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi, Social Work, Gujarat
  30. Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande, Literature and Education, Maharashtra
  31. Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa, Art, Karnataka
  32. Prof (Dr) Mahendra Pal, Science and Engineering, Gujarat
  33. Nalini Parthasarathi, Medicine, Puducherry
  34. Dr Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti, Medicine, Telangana
  35. Ramesh Raghunath Patange, Literature and Education, Maharashtra
  36. V P Appukuttan Poduval, Social Work, Kerala
  37. S R D Prasad, Sports, Kerala
  38. Chintalapati Venkatapathi Raju, Art, Andhra Pradesh
  39. Dr Bandi Ramakrishna Reddy, Literature and Education, Telangana
  40. Mangala Kanta Roy, Art, West Bengal
  41. Prof (Dr) Manoranjan Sahu, Medicine, Uttar Pradesh
  42. Kota Satchidananda Sastry, Art, Andhra Pradesh
  43. Gurcharan Singh, Sports, Delhi
  44. Laxman Singh, Social Work, Rajasthan
  45. Prof Prakash Chandra Sood, Literature and Education, Andhra Pradesh
  46. Neihunuo Sorhie, Art, Nagaland
  47. S Subbaraman, Archaeology, Karnataka
  48. Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, Literature and Education, Uttar Pradesh.
  49. Dhaniram Toto, Literature and Education, West Bengal
  50. Tularam Upreti, Agriculture, Sikkim (not present in the investiture ceremony)
  51. Dr G Veluchamy, Medicine, Tamil Nadu
  52. Karma Wangchu (Posthumous), Social Work, Arunachal Pradesh
  53. Ghulam Mohammad Zaz, Art, Jammu and Kashmir

